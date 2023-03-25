The move preceded today’s (Sat) opening of the Pearly Cow at 1 Clifton.

The restaurant is part of No.1 by GuestHouse, which on Thursday was awarded New Tourism Business of the Year in the Visit York Tourism Awards 2023.

The Pearly Cow promises a range of high quality meat, vegetable and seafood dishes with a fire and ice theme.

New 'fire and ice' restaurant set to open in York

Last night, guests enjoyed delights including oysters, salt cod tacos, beef tartare, and rump steak, washed down with some of the best bubbles from Sussex.

The Pearly Cow is the flagship of the boutique hotel group, Guesthouse, which was formed by brothers Tristan, James, and Tom Guest in 2021.

Their first hotel opened in York’s former Grange Hotel in October 2021, with others to follow in Margate and Brighton.

In the York tourism awards, judges praised the “positive attitude of this hotel” and said that the “standards of service were excellent”.

The Pearly Cow is moo-ving in the same direction!