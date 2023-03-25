The animal was the sbject of much photography close to Petergate before it headed off down Stonegate just before 9pm.

Whilst many were excited to see the fox, one passerby said: "Poor thing looks frightened" as it cowered near a shop window.

Urban foxes remain a relatively rare sighting in the heart of the city.

However, Cllr Pete Kilbane posted a video of one several years ago in Stonegate when he took his daily walk.

Former Press photographer Frank Dwyer took a series of delightful shots of urban foxes playing in the garden of his Holgate home.

Well-known artist Robert Fuller has also studied the behaviour of urban foxes in a York garden.