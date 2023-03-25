PEOPLE undergoing treatment for cancer in York are invited to sign up for free online workshops which offer practical advice on self-care, including skincare, make up and body confidence.
Cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better runs workshops online and face to face, that are held by trained beauty experts who provide guidance on changes to skin, eyebrows, eyelashes, hair and nails.
A goodie bag of beauty products worth over £200 is available to each participant.
Now the charity is calling on people undergoing treatment for cancer to sign up and take time for some much-needed self-care during challenging period of their life. No doctors referral is required and signing up to workshops is easy by visiting the website.
Gail Dalton from York recently signed up to a make-up and skincare workshop with Look Good Feel Better.
She said: “I booked the workshop at a time when I felt terribly low. My appearance had changed and I felt I looked awful. Joining the workshop and having the opportunity to spend some time on myself gave me a huge lift when I needed it most."
The charity has been running free workshops led by trained volunteers in the beauty industry for nearly 30 years.
