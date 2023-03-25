FIRE crews were called to a property in North Yorkshire following reports of a smell of dangerous fumes.
Crews from Malton responded to a report of a smell of gas in a residential property in Crambe at around 6.30pm yesterday (March 24).
The crews carried out a thorough check of the property and found a smell of oil fumes in the garage of the property. Carbon monoxide was also detected using a gas detector.
The landlord of the property had isolated the boiler prior to the fire service’s arrival.
Crews ventilated the property using a PPV fan until there was no trace of carbon monoxide detected.
Crews gave advice to the home occupier and carried out a safe and well check before leaving the incident with the landlord to arrange for a plumber to attend.
