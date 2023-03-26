Neil Warnock has revealed that a gig at York Barbican has been added in to his 'Are You With Me?' show dates. He will be on stage at the York venue on Thursday June 15.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the current Huddersfield Town manager said: "I'm delighted to have added a show York Barbican in June. We can spend two hours talking about my four appearances for York City in 1978.

"Don’t worry, there will be a few other things we can talk about too."

Neil has worked with 16 clubs during his career (Image: UGC)

During the show, Neil will look back on his career in football, during which he has managed 16 clubs, achieved promotion eight times and managed all the way from non-league to the Premier League.

Neil will also host shows in Portsmouth, Shepherds Bush, Scunthorpe, Plymouth, Nottingham and Ipswich.

Tickets are available on the ECM website.