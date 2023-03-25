KITCHEN staff at a York school were shocked to discover a huge potato weighing in at more than 1kg.
The team who work in the kitchen at Yearsley Grove Primary School in Huntington in the city said they couldn't believe it when they made the discovery while preparing the lunchtime meals for the pupils.
They placed the potato on some scales in the kitchen and found that it weighed around 1.2kg.
A member of the team said: "We put the huge potato on display for the kids to see at lunchtime.
"They all loved it."
Staff said they have named the potato 'Paul' - as due to its size, they thought it deserved a name.
According to the Eat Pallet website, the average baking potato weighs between 170 and 220 grams - over 1kg less than 'Paul' the potato found in York.
