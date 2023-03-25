North Yorkshire Police officers searching for missing Adam Perkins, 24, from Sheffield have confirmed they found the body of a man.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers searching in the Great Ayton area found the body yesterday evening (March 24).

"Although he has not been formally identified, Adam's family have been informed.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

An urgent appeal in the search for Adam was launched by North Yorkshire Police earlier this week. He had last been seen and heard from on Monday (March 20) at around 8pm when he left his home address in Sheffield to go camping.