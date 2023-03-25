A BODY has been found in the search for a missing man in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police officers searching for missing Adam Perkins, 24, from Sheffield have confirmed they found the body of a man.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Officers searching in the Great Ayton area found the body yesterday evening (March 24).
"Although he has not been formally identified, Adam's family have been informed.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
An urgent appeal in the search for Adam was launched by North Yorkshire Police earlier this week. He had last been seen and heard from on Monday (March 20) at around 8pm when he left his home address in Sheffield to go camping.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article