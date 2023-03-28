With a dual-motor and all-wheel drive powertrain, it conjures up a whopping 480bhp and 860Nm of torque.

That gives it a 0-62mph time of 3.7 seconds, which is enough to challenge Tesla’s Model Y Performance.

Judged on its own merits, this is an impressive electric SUV – but was Ford right to give it the Mustang name?

The bodywork of the Mach-E undoubtedly takes inspiration from the legendary muscle car, with its long, thrusting heavily-sculpted bonnet immediately catching the eye. The light signatures also hint hard at a link to its petrol-powered counterpart. You’ll also recognise the Mustang’s haunches, triple element rear lights and central GT badge.

Further commonality can be found in the fact both vehicles are fast and fun to drive but – other than that – it doesn’t really feel or drive like a V8 Mustang.

Putting the ‘badge engineering’ controversy to one side, there’s a lot to like.

This top-of-the-range GT version is only available in Extended Range, AWD form, capable of an electric driving range of up to 244-304 miles on the WLTP scale.

With such rapid acceleration available, it’s only right that this should be matched by equally impressive braking. Engineered by Brembo, the Italian experts in performance braking, the 19-inch ventilated front discs and striking red callipers deliver excellent stopping power.

The Mach-E GT feels well-planted when cornering briskly, helped by the MagneRide damping system, which reins in its weight on the move. Adjusting 1,000 times per second, the active suspension helps to ensure the vehicle is firmly pinned to the road.

The handling is confidence-inspiring, with swift and accurate steering, although it’s not the most engaging for the driver and far removed from the drama associated with driving the 5.0-litre Mustang coupe.

At lower speed, you feel the bumps, but you have to remember that this is a 2,298kg vehicle. That said, the car feels smoother and better composed once you’re over 40mph.

Once inside, you’re immediately struck by the stunning 15.5-inch portrait touchscreen, which dominates the cabin.

It offers a crystal clear display, impressive connectivity and advanced features for electric vehicles.

SYNC 4 has sophisticated voice recognition, with cloud connected technology continually updating its vocabulary.

You can wirelessly connect your Apple or Android phone to your car, and can also access your owner’s manual through your SYNC touchscreen.

There are plenty of soft-touch materials dotted around the cabin, while the seats are comfortable and supportive with plenty of adjustment. Two adults can be comfortably accommodated in the back and there’s a decent 402-litre boot, plus a further 81-litre space under the bonnet.

Futuristic features abound, including the small circular buttons you press to open the doors.

A wide array of advanced safety systems are present, as is adaptive cruise control.

In conclusion, it’s a superb EV in its own right, and shares some of its stablemate’s traits, notably straight-line performance and head-turning looks.

The Lowdown

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

PRICE: From £74,460

0-62MPH: 3.7 seconds

TOP SPEED: 124mph

BATTERY/MOTOR: 98.7kWh/ 2x electric motors

POWER/TORQUE: 480bhp/860Nm

TRANSMISSION: Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive

RANGE: 310 miles/150kW (10-80% in 45 mins)