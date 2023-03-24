And don’t be sheepish, you’d be barking mad not to call in and enjoy Lucy Pittaway’s creations.

The Richmond artist opens her first city centre gallery tomorrow (Sat) at 21 Coppergate.

The premises previously contained womenswear retailer Oasis, which closed its doors in March 2020.

This afternoon, Lucy was putting the finishing touches to the store, in time for tomorrow’s (Saturday) opening.

It will be lucy’s sixth solo gallery, which follows on from others in Harrogate, Keswick, Brompton-on-Swale, Richmond and Yarm.

Five staff will be employed at the store, bringing their total number to over 50.

In her decade-long career, the mum became known for collectable original works of art, as well as striking Giclee prints, homeware and stationery.

Lucy told the Press that she has always loved York, especially for its art and culture.

“My art is Yorkshire based. We have been looking at York for a couple of years but there never seemed to be the right location available.”

“My art comes in various scales. It does better in places with high ceilings and plenty of room.

“A lot of quaint shops in the Shambles area wouldn’t have been the right environment to show the vast range that we have.

“Because we offer art and merchandise we need different spaces to show everything at its best.”

“We like this location because of the windowspace. This shows the light and upstairs we have spaces to show the art.”

Lucy’s designs appeal to a varied age group, also having a loyal and longstanding following, who enjoy her iconic sheep-themed works.

Some of Lucy’s art also features cycling and for three years, she was the official artist for the Tour De Yorkshire.

Next week, in addition to the new York gallery, Lucy’s business will take a new turn.

Already dogs have featured in a few art works, but there will be a new range featuring our four-legged friends.

“People are increasingly mad about their pets. I’m a dog person, I have a Jack Russell terrier. She comes to work with me, goes paddle boarding, it’s like having another child. She’s integral to our family.”

Lucy grew up in the North Yorkshire countryside in a small-holding with sheep and ponies.”

And a love of the countryside shows through in her work.

People will also be able to have a better view when the scaffolding comes down shortly.

Whilst I was there, husband Neil was also helping get the store ready.

Neil was Lucy’s childhood sweetheart, and they reunited by chance when Lucy returned to Yorkshire for a short visit whilst travelling the world. She then decided to return home for good.

And what a good thing this was for Yorkshire’s arts scene and the joy Lucy’s work brings.