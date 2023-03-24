POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to find a teenager missing from home in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force says that Leon Layton, 19, from Whitby was last seen in the town yesterday (March 23) and may have visited friends in Teesside.
A police spokesman said: "He was due back home but has not returned and it is out of character for him to be out of contact with his family for so long.
"We are growing very concerned for his safety and are asking anyone who has seen Leon to contact us.
"Leon is described as 5ft 9in, of slim build with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and grey trousers.
"Anyone who has seen Leon should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999."
