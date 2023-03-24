Sarah Panitzke, 48, formerly of Fulford, had a £2.4 million confiscation order made against her while she was on the run in Spain. She didn't pay it.

After she was tracked down and extradited back to the UK by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) working with the Spanish Guardia Civil in June last year, she was jailed for eight years.

Photo issued by Guardia Civil of the arrest of Sarah Panitzke, 47, from Fulford, at the end of nine years on the run from justice for laundering £1 billion as part of a VAT fraud.

She has now been given another nine years in jail for non-payment of the confiscation order and will still have to pay it, plus interest, when she is released.

Nicol Sheppard, assistant director, fraud investigation service, HMRC, said: “Our work doesn’t stop at conviction – we always look to recover the proceeds of crime.

“Panitzke was part of a criminal gang that stole millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money and deprived our public services of vital funding. She failed to repay the money she stole and now faces even more time behind bars, and still owes the money.

“We encourage anyone who has information about a tax crime to report it to HMRC online. Search ‘Report Fraud HMRC’ on GOV.UK and complete our online form.”

The original confiscation order was made in 2016 for £2,455,913.

Interest is accruing at £538 and as of last month, the amount to be repaid has grown by 54 per cent to £3,782,779.

Sarah Panitzke as she appeared on the Most Wanted list

According to HMRC, Panitzke played a pivotal role in a sophisticated multi-million-pound fraud and laundered extraordinary volumes of stolen money through offshore bank accounts.

The gang set up numerous businesses claiming to be legitimately importing and selling mobile phones, but the businesses were a front for an elaborate scheme to steal more than £20 million in VAT repayments.

Despite the gang going to great lengths to hide the criminal profits, HMRC investigators uncovered a complex web of transactions they used to launder stolen money through bank accounts in the UK, Andorra, Dubai, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Portugal and the US.

Panitzke fled to Spain during her trial in 2013 and was convicted and sentenced in her absence to eight years in prison. She and her 17 co-conspirators were given sentences totalling 135 years for the multi-million-pound VAT fraud.

In February last year, she was arrested while walking her dogs in Spain in an operation led by the Spanish Guardia Civil, working alongside HMRC.

HMRC believe that she had been hiding in Andorra and Spain for the last nine years and living under an assumed identity. She was captured after the Spanish Guardia Civil identified her in a village in the region of Tarragona.