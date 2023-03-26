YORK and North Yorkshire rail passengers are facing bills of many hundreds of pounds more than the fare for their journey after they failed to answer court summons.
Two women and a man were convicted in their absence at Kirklees Magistrates Court.
Jasmine Williams, 31, of Church Fenton Lane, Ulleskelf, near Tadcaster, faces a £771.50 bill for her £5.50 journey from Ulleskelf to York after she was convicted of fare dodging. She must pay a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £5.50 compensation to the train company.
Ellie Mountford, 21, of Crossgate Walk, Camblesforth, faces a £789.70 bill for her £23.70 journey from Scarborough to Goole. She was convicted of fare dodging and ordered to pay a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £23.70 compensation to the train company.
Rian Gray, 19, of South Duffield, near Selby, faces a £774.80 bill for his £8.80 journey from Leeds to Selby after he was convicted of fare dodging. He must pay a £440 fine, £8.80 compensation to the train company, a £176 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.
Jacob Cook, 32, of Lycett Road, off Tadcaster Road, York, must pay £532.70 consisting of a £220 fine, £64.70 compensation, a £88 statutory surcharge and £160 prosecution costs after he was convicted at South West London Magistrates Court of travelling on the railway beyond the distance he had paid for.
