Ashley James Day, 38, of Barkston Avenue, Chapelfields, was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 150 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, assault and dangerous driving.

He must also pay £400 compensation, a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again.

Scott Berkley, 47, of Burnsall Drive, Acomb, was jailed for 24 weeks. He pleaded guilty to a public order offence and attempting to steal from a map vending machine. The sentence included 16 weeks previously suspended. He was ordered to pay £204 consisting of £50 compensation and a £154 statutory surcharge.

Both men appeared before York Magistrates Court.

Thomas George Boston, 33, of Ripley Road, Knaresborough, pleaded guilty to breaching coronavirus regulations by being in a gathering of two or more people in Harrogate in February 2021. He was ordered to pay £872 consisting of a £715 fine, a £72 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs at Harrogate Magistrates Court.

Zans Andrijanovs, 21, of Thorncroft, Dunnington, must pay £432 after he was convicted in his absence at the same court of careless driving at Gate Helmsley. He was fined £230 and ordered to pay a £92 statutory surcharge and £110 costs and given five penalty points.