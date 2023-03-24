Held twice each year at York Railway Institute, this spring event took place on Wednesday (March 22) from 10am until 2pm.

Over 70 employers attended, including York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals, Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, York College, North Yorkshire Police and South York Multi-Academy Trust.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council, said: “The York Jobs Fair was a big success and provided a relaxed and informal opportunity for hundreds of local residents to meet with a diverse range of employers across the city, all of whom are looking to recruit to their teams.

“With major employers, such as York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals and the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, it was a great opportunity for anyone wanting to kick-start or change their career.

"I hope lots of residents will continue to take the opportunities that Job Fair’s offer and a big thank you to York Learning and Job Centre Plus for organising the event.”

The event was funded by City of York Council and run by York Learning and Job Centre Plus.