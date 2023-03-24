THE best of the tourism businesses in the region have been recognised in the Visit York Tourism Awards.
Hundreds of people enjoyed a night of celebration at the York Racecourse on last night (Thur), with 16 trophies awarded.
Guest comperes were the BBC’s Elly Fiorentini and previous award winner Alicia Stabler, also known as Alice from The Bloody Tour of York.
Many of the winners will go forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023.
Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make it York said: “Every single business and organisation nominated tonight is one of the reasons why York has been recognised as such a welcoming place to visit. The Visit York Tourism Awards celebrate the very best in tourism, hospitality and culture.”
David Horne, Managing Director of headline sponsor LNER, said: “York has a huge amount to offer visitors and continues to be one of the most popular destinations on the LNER route. We’re therefore very proud to continue to support the Visit York Tourism Awards which shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses that work tirelessly to make York a brilliant place to visit. “
Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities of City of York Council said: “Throughout York there are so many businesses that work hard to make our beautiful city so welcoming and vibrant. A huge well done to all the finalists, and congratulations to the winners for their impressive achievements.”
The Winners of Visit York Tourism Awards 2023 are as follows:
B&B and Guest House of the Year sponsored by Shambles Market
Winner: The Bishop & The Bison
Finalists: MonkBridge House, Westergate House, The Sidings Hotel & Restaurant
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio
Winner: Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm
Finalists: Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, York Meadows Camping & Caravan Park
Cultural Venue of the Year* sponsored by Latimer by Clarion Housing Group
Winner: York Theatre Royal
Finalists: York Mansion House, Grand Opera House York, York Barbican
Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award sponsored by The Fabl
Winner: Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens
Finalists: Avorium, Fairfax Corner
Event or Festival the Year* sponsored by LNER
Winner: York Theatre Royal - An Evening with Kyiv City Ballet
Finalists: York Proms, York Maze Hallowscream, Yorktoberfest, York Fashion Week
Experience of the Year sponsored by Destination Core
Winner: The Cookery School at The Grand, York
Highly Commended: The Wizard Walk of York
Finalists: The Hilt, The Deathly Dark Tours
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by Ward Hadaway
Winner: Castle Howard
Highly Commended: North Yorkshire Moors Railway
Finalists: The York Dungeon, The Web Adventure Park, JORVIK Viking Centre (York Archaeological Trust), The Hole in Wand York
Large Hotel of the Year sponsored by Streamline Taxis
Winner: Middletons Hotel – part of Daniel Thwaites
Highly Commended: The Grand, York
Finalist: Malmaison York
New Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by PPS
Winner: No.1 by GuestHouse, York
Finalists: 22 Yards Wine Bar & Merchants, Avorium, A Brecks Away Holiday Cottages, The Wizard Walk of York
Pub of the Year sponsored by Hunter Gee Holroyd
Winner: The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub
Finalist: Valhalla York
Resilience & Innovation Award sponsored by York St John University
Winner: Next Door But One CIC
Finalists: City Sightseeing (Transdev), Yemen Heaven, The Deathly Dark Tours
Retailer of the Year* sponsored by Fidomoney
Winner: York Gin
Finalists: Avorium, Antiques Centre York, The Potions Cauldron
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year sponsored by YO1 Radio
Winner: The Dovecote Barns
Finalists: Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, A Brecks Away Holiday Cottages
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by VisiSoft
Winner: Mother Shipton's Cave
Finalists: York Army Museum, World of James Herriot
Small Hotel of the Year sponsored by Inglis Chartered Accountants
Winner: Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant
Finalists: Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, No.1 by GuestHouse, York
Taste of England Award sponsored by Fowlers of York
Winner: The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel
Finalists: Corner Grill House Restaurant, Chopping Block at Walmgate Ale House, The Raj York
*Visit York only. These categories are not eligible to go forward to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.
Find out more about the Visit York Tourism Awards 2023 at visityork.org/tourismawards
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here