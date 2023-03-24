Hundreds of people enjoyed a night of celebration at the York Racecourse on last night (Thur), with 16 trophies awarded.

Guest comperes were the BBC’s Elly Fiorentini and previous award winner Alicia Stabler, also known as Alice from The Bloody Tour of York.

Many of the winners will go forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023.

Sarah Loftus, managing director at Make it York said: “Every single business and organisation nominated tonight is one of the reasons why York has been recognised as such a welcoming place to visit. The Visit York Tourism Awards celebrate the very best in tourism, hospitality and culture.”

David Horne, Managing Director of headline sponsor LNER, said: “York has a huge amount to offer visitors and continues to be one of the most popular destinations on the LNER route. We’re therefore very proud to continue to support the Visit York Tourism Awards which shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses that work tirelessly to make York a brilliant place to visit. “

Darryl Smalley, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities of City of York Council said: “Throughout York there are so many businesses that work hard to make our beautiful city so welcoming and vibrant. A huge well done to all the finalists, and congratulations to the winners for their impressive achievements.”

The Winners of Visit York Tourism Awards 2023 are as follows:

B&B and Guest House of the Year sponsored by Shambles Market

Winner: The Bishop & The Bison

Finalists: MonkBridge House, Westergate House, The Sidings Hotel & Restaurant

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio

Winner: Wigwam Holidays Ball Hall Farm

Finalists: Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, York Meadows Camping & Caravan Park

Cultural Venue of the Year* sponsored by Latimer by Clarion Housing Group

Winner: York Theatre Royal

Finalists: York Mansion House, Grand Opera House York, York Barbican

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award sponsored by The Fabl

Winner: Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens

Finalists: Avorium, Fairfax Corner

Event or Festival the Year* sponsored by LNER

Winner: York Theatre Royal - An Evening with Kyiv City Ballet

Finalists: York Proms, York Maze Hallowscream, Yorktoberfest, York Fashion Week

Experience of the Year sponsored by Destination Core

Winner: The Cookery School at The Grand, York

Highly Commended: The Wizard Walk of York

Finalists: The Hilt, The Deathly Dark Tours

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by Ward Hadaway

Winner: Castle Howard

Highly Commended: North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Finalists: The York Dungeon, The Web Adventure Park, JORVIK Viking Centre (York Archaeological Trust), The Hole in Wand York

Large Hotel of the Year sponsored by Streamline Taxis

Winner: Middletons Hotel – part of Daniel Thwaites

Highly Commended: The Grand, York

Finalist: Malmaison York

New Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by PPS

Winner: No.1 by GuestHouse, York

Finalists: 22 Yards Wine Bar & Merchants, Avorium, A Brecks Away Holiday Cottages, The Wizard Walk of York

Pub of the Year sponsored by Hunter Gee Holroyd

Winner: The Drovers Arms Restaurant & Country Pub

Finalist: Valhalla York

Resilience & Innovation Award sponsored by York St John University

Winner: Next Door But One CIC

Finalists: City Sightseeing (Transdev), Yemen Heaven, The Deathly Dark Tours

Retailer of the Year* sponsored by Fidomoney

Winner: York Gin

Finalists: Avorium, Antiques Centre York, The Potions Cauldron

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year sponsored by YO1 Radio

Winner: The Dovecote Barns

Finalists: Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, A Brecks Away Holiday Cottages

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year sponsored by VisiSoft

Winner: Mother Shipton's Cave

Finalists: York Army Museum, World of James Herriot

Small Hotel of the Year sponsored by Inglis Chartered Accountants

Winner: Grays Court Hotel & The Bow Room Restaurant

Finalists: Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, No.1 by GuestHouse, York

Taste of England Award sponsored by Fowlers of York

Winner: The Bow Room Restaurant at Grays Court Hotel

Finalists: Corner Grill House Restaurant, Chopping Block at Walmgate Ale House, The Raj York

*Visit York only. These categories are not eligible to go forward to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Find out more about the Visit York Tourism Awards 2023 at visityork.org/tourismawards