Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak after property was stolen from two shops in York.
The force say it happened at Clarksons and Shared Earth in Low Petergate between 11.30 am and 12.30am on March 16 when cash and bank cards were stolen from the staff areas of both shops.
A police spokesman said: "Officers want to speak to him as they believe he may have information that could assist the investigation.
"Anyone with any information that could help to identify him is asked to email peter.cooper@northyorkshire.police.uk or stuart.ord@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 175 Peter Cooper or PC 1409 Stuart Ord."
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
