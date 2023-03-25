The council made the closure order application for 43 Arran Place, Heworth.

The court was told that resident Amy Lowis-Strachan, 20, was aware of the application. She did not attend the hearing.

The house is now locked shut and cannot be used until the order expires in June.

Earlier this month a person was arrested when they tried to enter a Heworth house which had been closed under a closure notice.

Closure notices are similar to closure orders but can only last for up to 48 hours during which time a police force or council can apply to the court for a closure order.

The next day, City of York Council made the application to have a closure order on 43 Arran Place.

To make a closure order, the court must be satisfied that there was disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour at the premises or that activity at the premises has or could result in serious nuisance to members of the public or there has been or may be disorder near the premises.

The applicant must show that the order is necessary to prevent the behaviour, nuisance or disorder occurring or continuing.

A closure order cannot last longer than three months.