The data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that Haxby has the highest rate in York at 105 cases per 100,000 population and six cases in the area. Haxby is shaded in a dark blue colour on the case rate map, as the rate is between 100 and 199.

Clifton Moor is also shaded in the same colour, as this area has a rate of 103.3 cases per 100,000 population and a total of nine Covid cases.

New Earswick, Wigginton, Clifton Without and Skelton, Strensall, Woodthorpe and Acomb Park and Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe are all shaded in a dark green colour as the rate in these areas is between 50 and 99.

Out of these areas shaded dark green, Strensall has the highest Covid rate at 86.4 cases per 100,000 population and six cases.

A few areas of York, including Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake, Acomb and Huntington, are shaded in white as there are less then three cases here, meaning show data is shown.

York's overall Covid-19 case rate stands at 46.9 cases per 100,000 population, with 99 cases recorded across the city.