The Twine & Barrel opened in December 2019 in the former Windmill pub on the A1079 at Dunnington, with former BBC Master Chef finalist and Head Chef Dan Graham at the helm.

The old pub, which had been closed for about two years, underwent a £500,000 refurbishment, creating a 'fabulous ambience using a mixture of leather, wood, metal and plush soft furnishings to provide a warm and inviting atmosphere for you to relax and enjoy the fine food and drinks on offer.'

The new bar and restaurant offered a complete all-day dining experience with the menus created by Mr Graham, with breakfast, brunch, lunch, suppers and Sunday lunches all being served.

But now the gastropub has posted a simple message on its website: "Due to the current challenging economic climate, we have taken the difficult decision to close Twine & Barrel.

"Thank you all very much for your custom and loyalty over the past few years.

"Regards All at Twine & Barrel."

The bar and restaurant was opened by Richard Brosenitz and Roger Mann, both businessmen who had lived locally for many years, just before Covid struck in late 2019.

Their vision was to offer customers from couples to families a high-quality dining experience with a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere.

They teamed up with local interior designer, Rachel McLane, to create a unique and timeless interior with spacious dining areas and cosy corners.

In late 2020, with the pandemic still raging, the pub opened its very own Après Ski inspired alfresco dining experience.

With a large garden to the rear of the restaurant, a spacious marquee was installed with seating available on eight benches arranged two metres apart, enabling friends and family to meet outdoors in groups of up to six.

The pub won numerous plaudits on TripAdvisor during its time, with posts such as: "Lovely warm welcome and delicious food and drinks as always," and: "We are regular customers, we love the service and the quality food. It is always delivered to a high standard."

Maxine Gordon, writing in an eating out review for The Press, also praised it as a 'boost to the area,' adding: "The team behind the venture need praise – and our support – for bringing an old pub back to life.

"At a time when pubs are closing at record levels, this has to be a move in the right direction."