FURTHER deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 618 people had died at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust by March 9 – up from 613 on the week before.
They were among 19,061 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (March 23) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 186,218 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.
