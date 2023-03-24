The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 618 people had died at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust by March 9 – up from 613 on the week before.

They were among 19,061 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (March 23) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 186,218 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 9.