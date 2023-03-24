A full inspection of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s children’s services took place earlier this year and Ofsted inspectors rated the overall effectiveness of the services as good following “significant and sustained changes in all the practice and leadership areas identified for improvement” in the previous inspection, which took place in December 2019.

Eoin Rush, executive director of children, families and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, was "very pleased" with the judgement and stated that it was a testament to the hard work, dedication and skill of all those involved.

“This good overall judgement is a great achievement, good news for our children, parents and carers in the East Riding and a huge credit to our workforce and partners," he said.

A judgement from inadequate to good is not common but inspectors acknowledged the work carried out by officers and “through the extensive engagement with external partners and scrutineers, the improvements in the service mean that children and young people in the East Riding receive a timely and effective response and intervention when they need it”.

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.