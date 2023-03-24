Johnsons of Whixley hosted Trudy Harrison MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, along with Nigel Adams Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty and Lee Lyons, Civil Servant for Defra on Thursday (March 23) to discuss topical issues within the Ornamental Sector.

The nursery discussed key challenges they and others in the sector are facing, including the ‘retreat from peat’, the scaling up of UK production of native and ornamental tree and shrub production, commercial importing and rising costs associated with inflation.

Group managing director Graham Richardson said: “It was an honour to host the minister and other key individuals to discuss the key horticultural challenges facing our sector.

"The importance of our sector was acknowledged."

All parties who attended the meeting agreed on further dates for future discussions and consultation.