The brewery, founded by Wayne Smith and Lee Grabham, is the toast of Yorkshire brewing scene.

And to mark its 2023 Brewery Bash, international craft brewers will be pouring their pints, in person, both in Walmgate and Handley Park, Osbaldwick, during April 21-22.

The breweries are Lervig (Norway), Moersleutel (Netherlands), Funky Fluid (Poland), Blech Brut (Germany) and Hidden Springs (US).

The main taproom bar will also serve Brew York beers as well as cider, wine, cocktails, spirits and soft drinks.

Over a hundred beers will be pouring across the weekend, from Brew York’s best-sellers to new and rare specials and some brand new seventh birthday beers – each brewed in collaboration with the five guest breweries.

The birthday beers for 2023 will be themed with a nod to the upcoming UK-based Eurovision Song Contest, with the series named ‘Collabovision’.

The Brewery bash also features talks and tastings hosted by Brew York and each of the guests. There will also be street food vendors, entertainment, games and activities for children.

The Brewery Bash has three sessions – Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, and Saturday evening. Tickets for Saturday afternoon are already sold out.

Cofounder and Managing Director of Brew York, Wayne Smith says this year's birthday party is somewhat bitter-sweet coming amid tough times for the industry.

Wayne continued: “For Brew York the next year is about consolidation and survival. We’ve always tried to stay focused on what we love about what we do and the vision we have for the business, but this has to be the hardest bit yet.

“We’ve got some new significant challenges ahead with increases in costs across all areas and we’ve put a few plans on temporary hold as we hunker down. We’re trying to learn as we go and keep on evolving as we need to.”

Despite huge challenges in 2022, Wayne adds there were lots of positives. The brewery opened its Handley Tap last July, which is open every weekend and well supported.

The best-selling Juice Forsyth beer made it onto Saturday Kitchen and in November, Brew York won Manufacturer of the Year in the York Press Business Awards.

Brew York also scored new and major supermarket deals, including being stocked by 90% of all main Waitrose stores.

Wayne added: “We put our resilience to date down to a combination of having a great, hardworking team; a product range that hits a balance of quality, consistency and innovation; and some timely investments in the key equipment and technology.

“All we can really do is pull together and keep looking forwards. Brewing and hospitality brings a lot of pleasure to people’s lives and we hope that lighter days are not too far away.”

For full details and tickets please see www.brewyork.co.uk/brewery-bash