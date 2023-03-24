Her journey involved several changes over several hours and various options were discussed. One route involved Manchester and Shrewsbury, one may have included Derby and the one I believe she opted for was via Bristol and Swansea, before boarding a branch line to her destination.

It addled my brain just listening to the member of staff tasked with working it all out.

At the next kiosk along, another passenger was trying to rectify a complex problem with a ticket to Lancaster she has bought from a machine outside.

All I could think of was: ‘How will people with requests like this cope when ticket offices no longer exist?’

Every train ticket office in England could be shut down according to the RMT union, leaving passengers to buy their tickets online. Passengers will get a better service on the railways if ticket offices are closed, rail minister Huw Merriman has claimed.

What rubbish - if this goes ahead it will be disastrous for people like me, who prefer to have things like booking train tickets explained and sorted out by a human being.

I couldn’t even begin to book a complex train journey or even a simple one, online.

I get it, many people, in particular young people, are tech-savvy and would be happy never dealing with another human being ever again. But others are not.

Last week I tried to book a doctor’s appointment. I was directed to an online surgery service, for which I was forced to go through a long-winded booking procedure. A week has gone by and I have had no reply. I have no idea if my efforts were successful or not. It takes hours to get through on the phone.

Banks are closing rapidly across the country: HSBC is closing 114 branches this year, Lloyds is closing 36 banks, Halifax 23 and NatWest is shutting 66, I could go on... it's ushering more people towards banking online, when not everyone wants to.

There are still many of us who would like to speak to a real person to sort out problems, be it with rail travel, medical appointments, finance or booking holidays.

I have a pension due to be paid soon and keep getting encrypted emails about it which I cannot open. I despair - at this rate I will never receive it.

No wonder the world is rife with scams, when everything is done online. Half the time you don’t know who or what - it could be a robot - you are dealing with.

Funnily enough young people - or Generation Z, as they are called - are baffled by old technology such as fax machines, photocopiers and old computers.

A survey by work management technology company Asana of 10,624 office workers in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Japan and Singapore found that almost half admitted to being confused and seeking help from older colleagues while trying to work with outdated equipment.

At least they know what it feels like to struggle. The slow but sure systems I grew up with don’t gel with their fast and furious ways of working. For older people, like me, it’s the other way around.

It feels like a great many of us in society are being ignored and left behind. The technological world is advancing, and that’s all for the good, but it should not be to the detriment of people who can’t keep up, and there are a lot of us.

People should still be able to open bank and building society accounts with passbooks without feeling like weirdos.

People should be able to see people face-to-face over financial affairs. And, last but not least, railways ticket offices should remain open indefinitely.

Everyone should be valued in society, whether tech-savvy or Luddite.