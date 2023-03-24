Housing development work will cause restrictions in Leeman Road and Station Rise between Monday March 27 and Friday November 10.

Bridge improvement work will be carried out in Water End between Monday March 27 and Friday April 21.

Road resurfacing work will cause restrictions in Scafell Close between 8am on Monday March 27 and 5pm on Tuesday March 28.

There will also be restrictions in St Marys Close in Strensall between 8am on Monday March 27 and 5pm on Tuesday March 28, caused by road resurfacing.

In Shilton Garth Close in Earswick, restrictions will be in place from 8am - 5pm on Thursday March 30 - and restrictions will also be in place in Watson Terrace over the same time.

In Welborn Close, the road will be resurfaced between 8am and 5pm on Friday March 31.

The carriageway in Windmill Lane will be resurfaced between 8am and 5pm on Monday April 3.

Water mains work will take place in Petercroft Lane in Dunnington between Mondy April 3 and Wednesday April 5.

In Dales Lane, electricity grid work will be carried out between Monday April 3 and Friday April 14.

In Sitwell Grove, there will be restrictions in place between Tuesday April 4 and Wednesday April 5.