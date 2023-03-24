Flintoff was injured in an accident at the Top Gear Test Track - the Dunsfold Aerodrome, Surrey - last December.

An investigation by the BBC has been ongoing into the accident, and last night the broadcaster released a statement saying it had concluded that it was "inappropriate" to resume making series 34.

The future of the series is still unclear with a decision to be made by the BBC later this year.

A BBC spokesperson said: "BBC Studios has concluded its investigation into the accident at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey last December, which regrettably injured presenter Freddie Flintoff.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.

"Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year.

"This has also impacted the production team, who we continue to support.

"Finally, there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures."

Series 34 of Top Gear has been axed by the BBC (Image: PA/BBC)

Former England cricketer, Flintoff, is one of three presenters on the show, along with Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris.

He began presenting Top Gear in 2019.