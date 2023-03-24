A CRASH on a busy commuter route into York disrupted rush hour traffic this morning.
The collision happened on the A1079 near Dunnington, between the Twine and Barrel and the A64 Grimston Bar Interchange.
The westbound road was said to be passable by 9.15am and traffic returned to normal.
