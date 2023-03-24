As The Press reported earlier this month, parents launched the road safety campaign, calling for slower roads and crossings around the school after wider plans for active travel improvements along Acomb Road were shelved last year.

They say their children are in danger “every day” because there are no pedestrian crossings and the 30mph speed limit is often exceeded.

More than 800 people have signed petitions calling on the council to install new pedestrian crossings on Acomb Road and Hamilton Drive and create a 20mph zone.

A report to executive member for transport Coun Andy D’Agorne confirmed that there would be no new funding for those measures in the short term, but instead said the council planned to renew its focus on recruiting to a school crossing patrol post – which has been vacant for nearly two years – and promised to review policies on pedestrian crossings, collect speed data and conduct traffic modelling to see what action could be taken.

Speaking at the meeting, parent Zeina Chapman said: “Every day we hear of near misses between children and cars on the roads around Acomb Primary School. The council have so far not done anything to address the serious issues that they recognise exist here.

“The recommendations proposed in this report suggest that children’s safety is not a priority – it merely creates further delays in the delivery of change that could really impact our kids’ lives.”

Teacher Tom Dennis said in a statement read at the meeting: “Safety improvements on both Acomb Road and Hamilton Drive are something that concerned members have campaigned about for eight years.

“Whilst I recognise that this conversation today is a step forward, I passionately believe that more needs to be done and I strongly advocate you act.”

Addressing parents who spoke at the meeting, Coun D’Agorne, who visited the road in November, said: “You are vocal people speaking out for your children and community, which is to be valued, but we do need to try to make sure that we have that balance and consider those that are less vocal and make sure that we are being equitable with the limited resources we have.”

Head of highways and transport Dave Atkinson said: “Road safety is something which the council takes very seriously and we will always review and make sure that we have appropriate and proportionate measures, balancing priorities across the whole city with the funding we have.”