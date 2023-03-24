Kieran is 24 and lives in Heworth. He works as a photographer and decorator and is a member of The Press Camera Club.

He said: "Oh my word! It's a dream come true.

"The Northern Lights were highly visible last night over York. These were taken near my house."

The Northern Lights over York were photographed in Heworth (Image: Kieran Delaney)

Kieran studied photography at All Saints sixth form for two years and says he's always had a passion for photography, taking pictures on his phone until eventually he was treated to a DSLR camera as a birthday present.

"Taking up photography for me was mainly because I loved the idea of documenting the things we see and being able to capture that forever," he said.

Kieran shoots on a Nikon D5500, with a 35mm lens, a standard kit lens 18-55mm and a 55-200mm lens and he also has a drone.

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017. Members share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

Or click here to join us today.

Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press

Kieran currently has an exhibition of his other work at Pairings wine bar in Castlegate.

Pairings Wine Bar is open Monday- Friday from 12pm-11pm, Saturdays 11am-12pm and Sundays 12pm-11pm and the exhibition is set to run until May 26.

Meanwhile fellow Camera Club member Amanda O'Donnell also took these shots over York last night.