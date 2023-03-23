A NORTH Yorkshire road has been blocked after a bridge's opening mechanism broke down.

The B1222 at Cawood is closed in both directions after the bridge over the River Wharfe failed to re-open after allowing a boat through.

County councillor John Cattanach said a part of the mechanism was broken.

"It will take some time to get the parts to repair so it will not reopen for sometime," he said.

He said he had contacted Arriva, which would look to re-route bus services.