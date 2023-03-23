Millers Tea Room Hollicarrs opened at Hollicarrs Holiday Park, near Escrick, just off the A19 between York and Selby, in August 2020.

Charlie Forbes Adam, proprietor of the Escrick Park Estate, which owns Hollicarrs, said then that the café, owned and run by Paul Blanshard of Millers, would be a great asset for holiday home owners and visitors alike.

He said the cafe was a new and significant part of the holiday park’s offering and would also service the adjacent award-winning Three Hagges Woodmeadow."

Mr Blanshard said then: “My wife Alice and I already own and run two thriving tea rooms at holiday lodge parks at Raywell and Heron in East Yorkshire. On the back of this, we were contacted by Hollicarrs and asked to do something similar.

But now Liv Firth, of the Millers Team, has posted on Facebook that she was 'heartbroken' to announce the immediate closing of Millers Tearoom Hollicarrs.

She said:"We tried our absolute hardest but unfortunately with the rising costs in hospitality and multiple lockdowns that got in our way it’s left us no choice but to close down all three businesses.

"I would like to thank all our customers over the past few years that have continued to support us. We will miss you all and we wish things could of been different.

"It’s been a pleasure to serve you all."