UPDATED: The road has now reopened.

A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is partly blocked with four mile traffic queues after a crash.

The A64 westbound heading towards Leeds is currently partially blocked at Tadcaster with queueing traffic for four miles due to a crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

More to follow.