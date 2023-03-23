UPDATED: The road has now reopened.
A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is partly blocked with four mile traffic queues after a crash.
The A64 westbound heading towards Leeds is currently partially blocked at Tadcaster with queueing traffic for four miles due to a crash.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.
More to follow.
