Some come from Explore York’s digital archive, others from our own online archive.

And, as you might expect, several focus on the Rowntree factory - back in the days when it still was Rowntree, not Nestlé.

One of our favourites - taken in 1904 - shows workmen building the factory roof. The ‘Rowntree’ sign was already in place when the photograph was taken, and can be seen in reverse behind the workmen...

Another picture is a wonderfully sleepy 1950s view of the Haxby Road entrance to the factory.

The No.12 bus is for Huntington and Strensall is passing, with the Joseph Rowntree Memorial Library looming large behind.

There’s also a lone cyclist and a couple of pedestrians.

But somehow the photo has the feel of a sleepy Sunday afternoon, with no hint of the hustle and bustle no doubt going on inside the factory.

Contrast that with the 1912 view of the factory, which shows a horse and cart passing, and a gaggle of young men in flat caps (factory workers whose shift has just ended, perhaps?) sitting on railings outside the factory building.

A fourth Rowntree photo shows office workers leaving the factory building at the end of the day. And we also have a couple o spectacular aerial views - both taken, it seems, in the 1910s or 1920s.

Other photos today show the level crossing on Haxby Road; tram car no 24 passing along Haxby Road in about 1920; and - just to add a s;lash of colour - a wonderful photo by Mike Tipping showing volunteers transforming the Greenfields area in 2012 for the York Cares Big Community Challenge.

Now that’s something Joseph Rowntree would certainly have approved of...