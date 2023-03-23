A VEHICLE flipped onto its roof after a crash in North Yorkshire - and fire crews were called to the scene.
Crews from Filey and Scarborough responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Hunmanby at around 11.15am today (March 23).
During the incident in Bartindale Road, one of the vehicles ended on its roof.
On the arrival of fire crews, all occupants were out of the vehicles and in the care of ambulance crews.
The fire crews made the vehicles and scene safe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article