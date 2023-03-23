The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been set up by agreement amongst about 140 countries, all of which are obliged by the treaty to arrest Putin should he enter any of them, and pass him on to the ICC.

China never signed up with the ICC, so Putin can visit China in safety. But it does cramp his style if he has to think twice about which countries are safe for him to visit.

David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb