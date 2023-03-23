While I agree with most of what Dr. Scott Marmion says about the arrest warrant issued against Putin (‘Seeing the funny side over Putin arrest warrant, Letters, March 21), one more point needs to be made.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been set up by agreement amongst about 140 countries, all of which are obliged by the treaty to arrest Putin should he enter any of them, and pass him on to the ICC.
China never signed up with the ICC, so Putin can visit China in safety. But it does cramp his style if he has to think twice about which countries are safe for him to visit.
David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb
