FOUR motorists from York and North Yorkshire face big court bills after they failed to respond to court summons.
All were convicted in their absence.
John Humphrey, 37, of Sandway Drive, Thorpe Willoughby, was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of using a mobile phone while driving on Tingley, Leeds. He must pay £398 consisting of a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and was given six penalty points.
Kelly Louise Gourlay, 39, of Alexandra Road, Strensall, was convicted at Cardiff Magistrates Court of not telling police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding in Cardiff. She was ordered to pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.
Gordon Raymond Bell, 46, of Woodland Glade, Selby, must pay £398 after he was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court of driving without a legal numberplate in Shipley. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.
Daniel Thomas Lannen, 45, of Hair Streak Court, Sherburn-in-Elmet, was banned from driving for six months at Harrogate Magistrates Court and ordered to pay a total of £424 consisting of a £300 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly involved in a motoring offence.
