Rail bid derailed So the Government has decided to go with Derby for the HQ of Great British Railways (Derailed, March 22).
Some of the politicians won’t have been around in the 1970s/80s when I worked at BREL (British Railway Engineering Ltd). Derby beat York to a big order - only for Derby to mess it up, so it ended up coming to York to be put right.
Andy Wood, Tennent Road, York
