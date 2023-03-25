Christine Milner and her daughter Beverley Milner, from Acomb, launched Miloche online 18 months ago, to encourage women to get out of their comfort zone and “feel fabulous” after lockdown.

On Thursday, March 30, they are opening Miloche's first shop at 147b, Bishopthorpe Road.

Miloche's clothing, modelled by Maisie Adie (Image: Miloche)

The women have been busy renovating and decorating the shop over the last few weeks to transform the former Tower Vets into a women’s fashion boutique, as well as working on their online orders.

Christine, who has worked in fashion merchandising and retail for over 20 years, said: "People have been looking in and 'nosy-ing' through the window asking what we’re going to be! We’ve had to put paper over the windows to try keep it as a surprise!”

Miloche's swimwear (Image: Miloche)

The shop will have a front and a back room, and will include an accessories area, swimwear area and changing rooms.

They will also have a click and collect service for the online orders, as well as continuing with free home deliveries.

Miloche's clothing (Image: Miloche)

Christine said: “We absolutely love the shop and the location! It’s cute, not humungous, and it feels so calm and homely, and easy to walk around and see everything. It also has free car parking.

“We’re opening with a small number of our key pieces, so once they’re gone from the shop, they’re gone, but we will be adding more pieces as we go along, we will be a permeant prominence on the high street.”

Miloche's clothing (Image: Miloche)

Over the last 18 months, the women have set up Miloche in pop up events across the country, and the feedback from the customers at these events is what has inspired them to open up the shop.

Christine said: "The pop up shops have gone really well, so we’ve been aiming towards opening up the shop.

“We’ve met so many lovely people through the pop up shops. And everyone we meet asks if we have a physical shop, so we’ve listened to our customers.

Miloche's clothing modelled by Maisie Adie (Image: Miloche)

“People want to see a face after Covid, they like the personal service and having a good chat.

"They like being able to explore in a shop, and to touch and feel the clothes and see what it looks like on their body.

“People like the feel good factor of walking into a shop and buying something to cheer themselves up.

“We have the best of both worlds now, I love the online side of things and now we have the shop.”

The shop opening hours are Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 9.30am to 4.30pm, and they will open later on Thursdays till 6.30pm.