Billy Whattam is taking on the fundraiser for Cancer Research UK in honour of his grandad, Dave, who he sadly lost to skin cancer in 2018.

To raise money for the charity, Billy will be cycling non-stop for 12 hours at the Pure Gym in Clifton Moor.

Billy, 23, said: "Since my grandad's passing I’ve tried to spread the awareness of skin cancer as much as I can.

"Over the past few years, I’ve done three head shaves, so this time I thought I’d give myself a real challenge by doing a non-stop cycle on a exercise bike for 12 hours straight - and I don't even like riding bikes."

Billy will be live streaming his fundraiser from 12am until 12pm on May 16 on Facebook.

"From £5 to £500, any donations will be much appreciated and together we will beat cancer," Bill added.

"Feel free to pop by the gym to give me some support and fill up my water for me."