The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will take place this year at Castle Howard, near Malton, from August 25 to 28.

After five years on the Knavesmire in York, where it attracted more than 60,000 visitors, organisers have said the Fiesta is moving to Castle Howard to “increase capacity and expand further”.

This year's event will be held at Castle Howard (Image: Newsquest)

Balloons take off last year in York (Image: Nick Howard)

For the first time, this year’s event will include an option for camping so visitors can stay for the entire weekend or come for the day.

The family friendly weekend will include mass hot air balloon launches, tethered balloons, and spectacular night glow displays lighting up the evenings with a backdrop of Castle Howard’s grounds and architecture.

Read about last year's event:

With more than fifty Hot Air Balloons expected from across Europe, balloon flights will launch each morning and evening, weather permitting.

A star-studded line-up of musicians is confirmed across multiple stages - including Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Sister Sledge.

Last year's event on the Knavesmire in York (Image: Nick Howard)

There will be entertainers for all ages, including Raver Tots, Andy and the Odd Socks, Dick and Dom and YolanDa’s Band Jam, with more to be announced.

Activities across the weekend will include a fun fair, famous TV character meet and greets, and what is said to be the world’s largest inflatable assault course.

The Fiesta’s finale will be on Monday (August 28) evening.

A full schedule will be announced closer to the event.

Balloons will take off this year at Castle Howard (Image: Nick Howard)

Tickets for the weekend are now available from www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk/tickets

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta organiser, John Lowery, said: “After much deliberation, we’re really excited to have chosen Castle Howard as our venue partner and the new home for the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta.

“The estate will be a stunning backdrop for the Hot Air Balloons launching and our entertainment stage, with a star-studded line up of musicians and entertainers. We are also thrilled to be able to offer camping, so visitors have the option to stay and enjoy the whole four-day experience or visit for a day trip.

Entertainment at last year's event (Image: Cheshire Balloon Fiesta)

With expansions both for our Yorkshire event and a new Fiesta in Cheshire, it promises to be our most exciting year yet!”

Abbi Ollive, head of marketing, sales and programming at Castle Howard, said: “We are thrilled to form this partnership and provide a beautiful location for such a vibrant event that’s become an essential moment in Yorkshire’s calendar.

“We look forward to welcoming Balloon Fiesta visitors to our Grounds, and seeing everyone enjoy the stunning sight of the balloons above the Estate. We encourage visitors to book well in advance to ensure they can enjoy the whole experience!”

For more information and to book tickets visit yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk/tickets

Savings are currently available on tickets until April 30.

More information is also available through Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.