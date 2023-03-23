APRIL is shaping up to be a fantastic month for the girls at City of York Hockey Club.
Their Under 16 Girls have secured an unprecedented double, topping their England Hockey Supra League group to earn a trip to the national finals on April 22.
Laurence Thornton's side will also feature in the England Hockey National Cup Final on April 2, having booked their spot with a thrilling 3-2 victory in their semi-final clash at Trojans Hockey Club last month.
Having secured a 3-0 win away at Bowdon on Sunday, York knew that a win last night against local rivals Leeds would see them qualify as champions for the North of England.
And they achieved that in style, with an eight-goal rout over their Yorkshire rivals.
Bea Thompson opened the scoring after just two minutes for York after finishing off a lightning counter-attack.
Hatty Henebury then doubled York’s lead from a penalty corner in the 16th minute before Helena Freshwater added her own penalty corner strike on 25 mins to give York a 3-0 lead at half time.
Second-half goals then followed from Niamh Clements, who smashed home from a tight angle in the 36th minute, and Kate Barker’s unstoppable strike into the net on 44 minutes.
Chloe Robinson then added her name to the scoresheet with a true poacher's finish after turning in at the far post nine minutes later, before Henbury netted twice in as many minutes to complete her hat-trick late on.
Progressing to the finals as group winners, York will now face the other seven top ranked teams in the country in a two-day tournament at the Nottingham Hockey Centre on April 22-23.
The Girls earned a bronze medal at last year's competition, and will be keen to see if they can replicate that performance this year.
