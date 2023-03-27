A MAN who used his mobile phone to secretly observe someone for another person’s sexual gratification in a city centre shop has been given a community order.
York Magistrates Court heard that Ka Chun Ken Lee carried out the voyeurism when the victim thought they were in private.
The defendant is now a registered sex offender and has to keep the police informed of his address, any name he uses and other personal details for the next five years.
The 31-year-old man of Farro Drive, off Green Lane, Rawcliffe, pleaded guilty to voyeurism by operating equipment to enable a third person to see the victim performing a private act for their sexual gratification.
In addition to being put on the sex offenders’ register, he was made subject to a 12-month community order consisting of 54 hours’ unpaid work and must pay £400 compensation to the victim.
York Magistrates Court heard that the 31-year-old was in Urban Outfitters on High Ousegate on March 2 when he committed the offence.
He used his mobile phone when the victim did not consent to what the defendant was doing.
A private act can include changing clothes.
