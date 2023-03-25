Kate Twiddle and Jess Richardson from the city have set themselves the challenge of running 100 miles each between March 7 and April 7 to raise money for Dementia UK.

Kate, 27, said: "We are raising money for Dementia UK and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate £5 or £500. Every little bit helps.

"We chose Dementia UK after a friend saw our previous fundraising and asked us to do a challenge for dementia because it was a charity close to his heart.

"This challenge has included snow, rain, sun, a birthday park run and a holiday in Tenerife."

The duo have been fundraising for charities over the last few years (Image: UGC)

Over the last few years, the two friends have raised more than £7,000 for charities including Crohn’s&Colitis and The Teenage Cancer Trust.

In 2021, they completed 100 squats a day throughout February, ran one mile a day for 30 days and ran 100km in October - all to raise money for The Teenage Cancer Trust.

In 2022, they decided to raise money all for Crohn’s&Colitis as some of their friends live with the condition.

Over the year, they ran two miles a day for 30 days in April, completed the York 10K together and completed the Yorkshire 10 Mile race in York.

Kate added: "Our fundraisers started in lockdown and just wanting to keep ourselves moving. I don’t think either or us expected to have raised what we have raised and done what we have done."

The pair's next challenge is to tackle the Yorkshire Three Peaks for the Nikki Waterhouse Trust - a charity that supports children and families who are suffering from natural disasters or catastrophes in the United Kingdom.

Then, they plan to run first ever half marathon, which will be the Run Through Leeds for Parkinson's Disease.

Kate added: "We will also be taking part again in the Jane Tomlinson Yorkshire 10 mile to raise money for Andy’s Man Club which is a men’s suicide prevention charity.

"I think the target this year is to hit the £10,000 mark with all our fundraising over the last few years."

Their efforts can be supported on their online donation page on Facebook (Image: UGC)

To donate to the duo's efforts, visit their online donation page on Facebook at: bit.ly/3LJxv8g

They post daily updates of their challenges on the page showing their progress in fundraising for charity.

"Thank you for your support," Kate added.