However, council planning chiefs have approved plans for six houses on what opponents say is one of the few remaining open spaces in New Earswick.

The Joseph Rowntree Trust can now demolish 12 garages on land west of Acacia Avenue in the New Earswick Conservation Area.

The trust applied to build ‘affordable’ houses, including a terrace of four houses and a pair of semi-detached houses. Four would be 3-bed and two would be 2-bed.

It described its plans as “creating secure, sympathetic, and attractive new residential properties.”

The application added "The proposal builds on the character and details present in the village and offers a sympathetic, but modern take on the New Earswick vernacular. “

However, New Earswick Parish Council objected saying the site was “one of the remaining areas of green space in the Conservation Area of the historic Garden Village of New Earswick.”

And if another outstanding application nearby was approved “this would also make a significant reduction in open space.”

The parish had also received comments from villagers opposing the removal of mature trees.

In addition, seven letters of objection also lamented the loss of green space “leading to a loss of the unique village character.”

One comment said: “The Garden Village envisioned by Joseph Rowntree is being destroyed.”

Opponents also said the loss of the garages would exacerbate existing parking issues.

However, council planners noted the site was not designated open space and while the loss of the garages would inconvenience their users, refusal “on the loss of the garages would not be successful at appeal.”

A council report accepted the proposal would result in the loss of open space and character of the area, and though a “dense development”, which add to the “incremental loss” of open space in the village, they were “in keeping with the prevailing built character.”

The report concluded the proposal would result in ‘less than substantial harm’ to the character and special interests of the Conservation Area. Therefore, the council had to consider the ‘public benefits’ of the proposal.

“The loss of the open space will impact on residential amenity of the occupants of the nearby dwellings and impact on the garden village character and the Conservation Area. Whilst the loss of the open space is regrettable there is an excess of amenity space within the parish.

“The Council is currently unable to demonstrate a 5-year housing land supply. The proposal would provide 6 dwellings. The public benefits, the provision of 6 dwellings, are considered to outweigh the harm to the Conservation Area and the loss of open space in this case.”

On balance, subject to conditions, approval was recommended.