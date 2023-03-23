The Bay Horse - one of three pubs in Main Street, Fulford - shut several weeks ago.

A regular contacted The Press to ask: "What's happening at the Bay Horse pub? It's been closed for a month now. No one seems to know anything."

He said he had been a regular customer at the pub for at least 20 years until it was announced earlier this year that it was closing.

"This will be a great loss to the community," he said. "It's a local meeting place."

No one was at the pub when The Press visited and its phone was not being answered.

The pumps were removed and coolers taken away earlier this week, according to a posting on the pub's Facebook page.

One regular posted in response: "Very sad. Some great times in here."

A member of staff at one of Fulford's other pubs, the Plough Inn, said people weren't sure what had happened at the Bay Horse, but pub equipment had been seen being removed earlier this week.

He said some of the pub's regulars were now coming to the Plough instead.

The pub is just down the road from another Fulford business which has closed, King's Fish and Chip Shop.

