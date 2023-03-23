A BODY has been found in the search for a missing man.
North Yorkshire Police officers launched an urgent appeal for a missing man from Sheffield who was believed to be in North Yorkshire.
Officers have now sadly confirmed a body has been found.
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing man.
North Yorkshire Police officers launched an urgent appeal for a missing man from Sheffield who was believed to be in North Yorkshire.
Officers have now sadly confirmed a body has been found.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article