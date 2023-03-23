Blossom Dental Care at 25 Blossom Street, York, sought to form a larger reception area, improve toilet facilities, enlarge a decontamination room and create an extra surgery.

The surgery has operated since 2012 in premises leased from Bar Wall Convent, with extra surgeries approved in 2018.

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council said the work was needed “due to the continued success of the business” and to “cater for the increased number of patients.”

The application said the building was constructed in the mid-1700s and is “a very good example of Mid-Georgian design.”

However, council planning staff said original plans to remove some 19th Century panelled doors would cause “harm to the architectural interest and historic value of the building.”

Amended plans, featuring the retention of the doors on the second floor have been approved. This would “retain the special architectural and historical interest of the Grade II-listed building,” said a council report.

“Overall the proposed works would now be minor and largely affect modern additions to the building,” it also said.