York RI Golden Rail Band and the York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir will reunite to perform at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre on March 31.

The groups first performed together at the community theatre in February 2020, three weeks before the first Covid lockdown in the UK in March.

By the time restrictions had fully lifted, brass bands and choirs across the country were struggling and the band had to work to rebuild to full strength.

Nicholas Eastwood, who became conductor of the Golden Rail Band in January 2022, describes the forthcoming concert as: “quite a bit more symbolic".

York RI Golden Rail Band during a formal show (Image: UGC)

"The world has endured so much since the original event. For us, the return marks a real feat of will, almost like the definitive reset switch," he added.

The concert, titled Sounding Brass and Voices, aims to mark the occasion with programming and music from Sia to Sinatra, providing sounds for both contemporary and more traditional tastes.

Nicholas added: "There's nothing quite as evocative as a brass band mixed with a male voice choir - and both ensembles will pull on those heartstrings.

"However, we always strive to do something a little different somewhere and this show will do that too. For the band set, we will be putting on a narration, featuring a diverse selection of music from the 50s right through to the mid-2010s - and with soloists on the top of their game.

“One of our solo pieces, Chandelier, features vocalist Rachel Tuckett with the band. I can’t wait to perform it."

Meanwhile, York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir chairman, Mike Wash said the group are "very much looking forward" to performing with the Golden Rail Band again.

Mike said: "Our previous sell-out concert had rave reviews and this year we are performing another two pieces together, as well as our own set.

“Our selection of songs include some we are due to sing in competition in a few weeks time at the Eskdale Choral Festival in Whitby - and we will end with what seems to be an audience favourite, Run, by Snow Patrol.”

A shot from the first show from the two groups in 2020 (Image: UGC)

York RI Golden Rail Band, which turns 40 next year, is part of the family of brass bands at York RI led by York Railway Institute Band, whose lineage goes back to 1883.

York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, which is conducted by musical director Berenice Lewis, was formed in 1925 and is famous for its televised series of ‘Carols in Kirkgate’ concerts at York Castle Museum - and for being a finalist in the BBC Choir of the Year competition.

Tickets for their upcoming show can be purchased on the Joseph Rowntree Theatre website or by calling the box office on 01904 501935.