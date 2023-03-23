A series of national safety recommendations has been made by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) after examining the case of NHS manager Frances Welburn, 56, of Fulford, who died in August 2020.

The investigators found that mental health services did not take full account of the impact of the menopause, which could have serious consequences for women, and women were frequently prescribed antidepressants when hormone replacement therapy (HRT) would be more appropriate.

Staff working in community mental health teams were not trained in this area, and menopause was not routinely considered as a contributing factor among women with low mood who need help.

Investigators noted Ms Wellburn was prescribed an oestrogen hormone just before she died to help her with the menopause, but on the whole it was a "potentially unconsidered" factor among those treating her.

This is despite her sister telling the HSIB team that the impact of the menopause on Ms Wellburn was profound, both physically and mentally.

In a foreword to the study, Ms Wellburn's sister described her as a "kind, thoughtful, resourceful, funny and caring" woman who "was loved and valued by her family, friends and the people she worked with but who had, in the last 10 months of her life, been "thrown into unknown territory as she experienced a first episode of psychosis."

Ms Wellburn had a history of depression and in September 2019, she had suicidal thoughts and was admitted to hospital.

After being discharged, she was in regular contact with community mental health services run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

However, there was then a long gap in care when the country went into a Covid lockdown, with no contact between Ms Wellburn and the trust between February and May 2020.

Ms Wellburn was admitted to hospital again in May after her mental health deteriorated and was then in contact with community teams until her death in August 2020.Just a few days before she took her own life, Ms Wellburn had been deemed at low risk of suicide.

The HSIB made a series of safety recommendations, including calling on Nice to evaluate the available research "relating to the risks associated with menopause on mental health and if appropriate, updates existing guidance".

It said the Royal College of Psychiatrists should also form a working group to identify ways in which menopause can be considered during mental health assessments and NHS England had written to all mental health trusts to highlight the importance of taking a person-centred approach and to "move away" from using tools to categorise people's risk of suicide and self-harm.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust said it fully supported the HSIB's findings and recommendations into care delivery within community mental health teams, adding:"We will keep working closely with our partners in the wider health and social care system to make sure improvements are made."