From Sunday, April 2, East Yorkshire’s Service X47 will replace the current Service 46, to compliment the Service X46, continuing to serve Barmby Moor and Wilberfoss.

The route between Beverley and Hull will change to run via Beverley Road instead of Cottingham, similar to the Service X46.

The number of buses per hour will double between Pocklington and Beverley, Market Weighton and Beverley, Beverley and York, and Hull and York.

Departures will also be better coordinated, running up to every 30 minutes.

Stuart Fillingham, East Yorkshire’s head of commercial, said: "Increased connections between Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton and York has always been a popular request from our customers, so we’re very pleased to be able to make this change to support their lifestyles – whether that be work, education or leisure travel.

"We’re also glad that our customers will be able to benefit from quicker journeys into York when compared to the 46, giving them a chance to better explore this marvellous city, as well as better connections to its railway station."

Customers wishing to learn more about the changes to the X46/X47 can do so by visiting eastyorkshirebuses.co.uk, or by giving East Yorkshire’s BusLine team a call on 01482 59 29 29.